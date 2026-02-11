AFCON Referee Suspended Over Officiating Error In Local League

Tunisian referee Haitham Guirat, who officiated several matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has been suspended indefinitely by the Tunisian Football Federation over a major officiating error in a domestic league match.

The federation confirmed the sanction following Guirat’s involvement in a controversial decision during a Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 fixture, which drew heavy criticism and raised concerns about refereeing standards in the league.

Although officials did not reveal full details of the incident, the referees’ committee described it as a “serious refereeing mistake,” prompting immediate disciplinary action to safeguard the integrity of the competition.

The suspension has also reignited debate over Guirat’s officiating at AFCON 2025, where he served as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Nigeria’s third-place playoff against Egypt — a match the Super Eagles won on penalties.

The federation noted that the ban has no fixed duration, adding that Guirat will undergo further evaluation and review before any decision is made regarding his potential return to officiating.