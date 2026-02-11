Man Wrongfully Convicted And Spent 24 Years In Jail , Back In Prison After Another Murder

What a story
Shaurn Thomas is a 50-year-old man from Philadelphia was wrongfully convicted of a 1990 murder. A conviction that kept him in prison for 24 years.
In 2017, a judge overturned that conviction because key evidence had been withheld and witness testimony was later discredited.
After his release, the city of Philadelphia paid him about $4.1 million in settlement for his wrongful imprisonment.
Few years later, Thomas was involved in the death of 38-year-old Akeem Edwards.
Prosecutors say the conflict started over a $1,200 drug debt tied to cócaine that Thomas gave Edwards to sell.
Thomas pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, weapons offenses, and related charges.
In February 2025, he was sentenced to between 33 and 66 years in prison, which will likely be the rest of his life.