Man Wrongfully Convicted And Spent 24 Years In Jail , Back In Prison After Another Murder

What a story

Shaurn Thomas is a 50-year-old man from Philadelphia was wrongfully convicted of a 1990 murder. A conviction that kept him in prison for 24 years.

In 2017, a judge overturned that conviction because key evidence had been withheld and witness testimony was later discredited.

After his release, the city of Philadelphia paid him about $4.1 million in settlement for his wrongful imprisonment.

Few years later, Thomas was involved in the death of 38-year-old Akeem Edwards.

Prosecutors say the conflict started over a $1,200 drug debt tied to cócaine that Thomas gave Edwards to sell.

Thomas pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, weapons offenses, and related charges.

In February 2025, he was sentenced to between 33 and 66 years in prison, which will likely be the rest of his life.