Wike Directs Rivers Assembly Members To Obey Fubara After Tinubu’s Second Intervention

In a significant development that could mark the beginning of the end for the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reportedly directed members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to him to respect and obey Governor Siminalayi Fubara following a fresh peace intervention by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.





The directive comes on the heels of a closed-door meeting held on Sunday night, February 8, 2026, where President Tinubu hosted Governor Fubara, Minister Wike, and other key stakeholders from Rivers State in yet another attempt to broker lasting peace between the two political heavyweights. Although official details of the discussions remain limited, multiple sources close to the Presidency and political actors in the state indicate that the meeting produced a renewed commitment to stability, governance continuity, and an end to escalation tactics — particularly the lingering threat of impeachment against the governor.





Sources familiar with the outcome suggest that President Tinubu issued firm instructions during the session. These reportedly included orders for Wike and his camp to immediately halt all impeachment-related activities against Governor Fubara and to allow the state government to function without further interference from the legislature. In exchange, there are indications that Fubara was urged to accord due recognition to Wike's influence in the state's political landscape, including matters relating to party affairs and leadership structure.





Following the Aso Rock session, Governor Fubara was said to have accompanied Minister Wike to the latter's residence in Guzape, Abuja, for what insiders described as further private discussions and a gesture of reconciliation. This move has been widely interpreted as a symbolic step toward de-escalation, with some reports even suggesting that the governor tendered apologies and pledged renewed mutual respect.





In the aftermath of these engagements, Wike — who maintains significant influence over a majority bloc in the Rivers State House of Assembly — has reportedly communicated to his loyal lawmakers the need to align with the new understanding reached under presidential supervision. The message is clear: the assembly should now cooperate with and obey the governor to enable smooth governance in the oil-rich state.





This latest presidential intervention is described by some observers as one of the most decisive yet, especially after previous peace accords (including the notable December 2023 eight-point deal and subsequent efforts in 2025) failed to fully resolve the feud. The crisis, which has roots in a power struggle over control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in Rivers and later extended into broader governance and party alignments, escalated dramatically in early 2026 with fresh impeachment proceedings initiated by the assembly against Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.





Addressing the situation recently, Wike confirmed President Tinubu's role in intervening in the crisis between the governor and the legislature, describing it as potentially the final major intervention needed to stabilize the state. He emphasized that the priority moving forward is for Rivers State to progress without further discord.





Political analysts view the development as a potential turning point. With impeachment threats now reportedly off the table and the assembly expected to shift toward cooperation, Governor Fubara may soon move to fulfill outstanding obligations — such as submitting a fresh list of commissioner nominees to the House for screening and confirmation — as part of implementing the peace terms.





While cautious optimism prevails among stakeholders, many note that the true test of this truce will lie in its implementation on the ground in Port Harcourt. Previous agreements have faltered over issues of trust, recognition of leadership, and control of political structures. If fully adhered to, however, this Aso Rock-brokered deal could finally restore normalcy to Rivers State's governance and allow the administration to focus on delivering dividends of democracy to the people.





For now, all eyes remain on the Rivers State House of Assembly and how quickly its members align with the new directive from their political leader, as the state seeks to turn the page on months of turbulence