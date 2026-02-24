Breaking:President Tinubu Appoints AIG Tunji Disu As Ag Inspector-General Of Police

PRESIDENT TINUBU ACCEPTS EGBETOKUN’S RESIGNATION AS INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE, APPOINTS TUNJI DISU IN ACTING CAPACITY

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has accepted the resignation of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, following the submission of his letter citing pressing family considerations.

President Tinubu received Mr Egbetokun's resignation earlier today and expressed his profound appreciation for Egbetokun's decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation. The President acknowledged his dedication, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to strengthening internal security architecture during his tenure.

Appointed in June 2023, Egbetokun was serving a four-year term scheduled to conclude in June 2027, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act.

In view of the current security challenges confronting the nation, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police with immediate effect.

The President is confident that AIG Disu’s experience, operational depth, and demonstrated leadership capacity will provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police Force during this critical period.

In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation.

The President reiterates his administration’s unwavering commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable, and fully equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

February 24, 2026