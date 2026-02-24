Breaking:Peter Obi Escapes Assassins Attack In Benin ( Video )

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Presidential aspirant of ADC and former candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election Mr Peter Obi today escaped assassination in Benin , Edo State

Obi CKN NEWS learnt was in the state to welcome a former guber candidate and President of  Nigerian Bar Association Barr Olumide Akpata into the ADC 


While they were on their way to the residence of former Edo State Governor Odigie Oyegun the hoodlums fully armed to their teeth rained bullets on their vehicles 

As at the time of this report it could not be ascertained if anyone was killed in the process 

Valentine Obienyem a spokesman to Peter Obi confirmed the incident 

CKN NEWS could not ascertain those behind the shooting 

Video Link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E9tawYjxK/


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال