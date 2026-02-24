Breaking:Peter Obi Escapes Assassins Attack In Benin ( Video )

Presidential aspirant of ADC and former candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election Mr Peter Obi today escaped assassination in Benin , Edo State

Obi CKN NEWS learnt was in the state to welcome a former guber candidate and President of Nigerian Bar Association Barr Olumide Akpata into the ADC





While they were on their way to the residence of former Edo State Governor Odigie Oyegun the hoodlums fully armed to their teeth rained bullets on their vehicles

As at the time of this report it could not be ascertained if anyone was killed in the process

Valentine Obienyem a spokesman to Peter Obi confirmed the incident

CKN NEWS could not ascertain those behind the shooting

Video Link

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E9tawYjxK/





