Abridged Profile Of New Ag IGP Tunji Disu

PROFILE OF THE BRAND NEW ACTING INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE - OLATUNJI RIDWAN DISU Tunji Disu

Place Of Birth: Lagos, Nigeria.

LGA: Lagos Island.

State Of Origin: Lagos State.

Date Of Appointment: 18th May 1992.

Appointed As: Assistant Superintendent of Police.

EXPERIENCE:

• Assistant Inspector-General of police (AIG)

In charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos. February 2026 till date

• Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG)

Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Headquarters, Abuja - March 2025 – February 2026

• FCT Police Command, October 2024 – March 2025

• Commissioner of Police (CP), Rivers State Police Command, November 2023 - October 2024.

• Commissioner of Police, Admin and Intelligence, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) March 2023 – June 2023

• Deputy Commissioner of Police Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), August 2021 – March 2023

• Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Admin Operations, Force Headquarters, 2021

• Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Lagos, 2015 – 2021

• Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Rivers State, 2014 – 2015

• Officer in Charge, Anti-Kidnapping Rivers State, 2014 – 2015

• Officer in Charge, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Ondo State/ Oyo State, 2011 – 2014

• Divisional Police Officer, Ondo State, 2007 – 2013

• Officer in Charge Training, Nigerian Police Peace–Keeping Department, 2006 – 2007

• Directing Staff, Nigerian Police Academy, Kano, 2005

• Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu 1999

• Officer in Charge, Anti-Fraud State Criminal Investigation Department, Katsina, 1993 – 1998

EDUCATION:

- MSC in Entrepreneurship, NOUN (2023)

- MSC in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology, LASU (2022)

- Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence, UNILAG (2019)

- MSC, Public Administration, Adekunle Ajasin University (2010)

- PGD International Relations and Strategic Studies, LASU (2000)

- B.A English (Education), LASU (1989)

AWARDS:

Best Commissioner of Police of the Year at the 2024 Inspector General Police (IGP) Recognition

Awards.

RRS was awarded the Most Outstanding Urban Crime Control Police Command in West and Central Africa in 2019.

Lagos was named the best security and most safety-conscious state in Africa by the Security Watch Africa (SWA) in Johannesburg in 2016.

(SWA) Best Anti-Crime Police Squad in West Africa, 2016

One of the longest-serving and best Divisional Police Officers in Ondo State.

Most Outstanding Police Operational Officer in West Africa, 2016.

Most Outstanding Police Operational Officer in Africa, 2016.

Crime Reporters’ Association of Nigeria (CRAN) Man of the Year 2018.

Most Outstanding Anti-Crime Police Chief in the West and Central Africa category, while the unit.

Best Commissioner of Police of the Year at the 2024.

PROFESSIONAL BODIES:

Member, International Academy of Forensics.

Certificate in Personal Protection.

Member, National Association of Investigative Specialists, United States of America (NAIS).

Member, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Member, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM).

Member, International Association of Chiefs of Police.

OTHERS:

Successfully led the first-ever Nigerian Police contingent on the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) to quell the crisis in Darfur, Sudan, in 2005.

Third dan black belt in Judo with many medals.

National Chairman, Nigeria Police Judo Association.

Silver medal at the 2022 US Open judo championships.

Married with children

Source : SEGUN BEN-AJAYI



