Ex International Bags Life Imprisonment For Double Murder

The High Court in Accra has sentenced Richard Appiah, the footballer and draughtsman convicted of murdering two children in Abesim in the Bono Region, to life imprisonment.

The sentence followed a unanimous guilty verdict by a seven-member jury on two counts of murder.

The victims were aged 12 and 15 at the time of the killings in 2021.

Appiah, who was 28 at the time of the crime, had been standing trial since 2022 before the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey.

The case, which shocked residents of Abesim and the wider Bono Region, has drawn significant public attention since the bodies of the children were discovered.