Ex International Bags Life Imprisonment For Double Murder

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The High Court in Accra has sentenced Richard Appiah, the footballer and draughtsman convicted of murdering two children in Abesim in the Bono Region, to life imprisonment.

The sentence followed a unanimous guilty verdict by a seven-member jury on two counts of murder. 

The victims were aged 12 and 15 at the time of the killings in 2021.

Appiah, who was 28 at the time of the crime, had been standing trial since 2022 before the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey.

The case, which shocked residents of Abesim and the wider Bono Region, has drawn significant public attention since the bodies of the children were discovered.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال