Ash Wednesday: Akpabio Urges Christians To Pray, Seek Repentance, Humility

As Christians today begin the lent season with Ash Wednesday, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON has enjoined Nigerian Christian faithful to use the period as a time of prayer and sober reflection.

Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, also admonished Christians to remember mortality and the need for humility and repentance.

His words: "As we dust ourselves with ashes, let us remember our mortality and the need for humility and repentance. 

"May this season be a time for introspection, forgiveness, and reconciliation, strengthening our bond with God and with one another."

He promised that, "On our part as legislators, we will continue to make laws that would promote unity, peace, and understanding among all Nigerians."  

"As Christians around the world observe Ash Wednesday, on behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and 10th National Assembly, I  extend warm greetings and blessings to all of you.

"May God bless and guide us all on this Ash Wednesday and throughout the Lenten season," Akpabio further said.

Rt Hon Eseme Eyiboh mnipr 

Special Adviser Media/Publicity to the President of the Senate

