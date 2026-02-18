'Double Fast': Obi Tasks Nigerians Highlights Significance Of Convergence Of Ramadan And Lent

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential frontrunner, Peter Obi, has reacted to the significant coincidence of Christians and Muslims beginning their fasting and absentance religious obligations on the same day.

Writing in his X handle, the former Anambra state Governor and the Labour Party 2023 flagbearer said:

"Today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, marks a moment of extraordinary spiritual convergence in Nigeria — a nation richly blessed by God with abundant resources, yet long hindered by poor leadership. For the first time in many years, the Christian season of Lent and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begin on the same day.

"This rare coincidence is far more than a meeting of dates; it is a powerful symbol of shared sacrifice, reflection, and the possibility of national renewal at a time when our collective identity has been strained by ineffective governance. It is striking that both sacred seasons are marked by fasting, prayer, and thanksgiving. We may therefore see this convergence as what might fittingly be called a “Double Fast” — a divine invitation to transcend our differences and rediscover our shared humanity.

"As millions of Nigerians — Christians and Muslims alike, from North to South — abstain from food and drink, or devote themselves to forty days of penance and prayer, we are united in a single purpose: to seek the mercy of the Almighty for the healing of our land.

"This rare coincidence, this shared season of fasting, calls for intensified prayer against the insecurity and economic hardship confronting our country. But prayer alone is not enough; it must be paired with action. It urges us toward charity for the vulnerable, forgiveness of one another, and the self-discipline both faiths commend. Many will rightly see this period as a necessary spiritual reset for our troubled nation.

"Let this season become a time of deep spiritual engagement. May our hunger remind us of our neighbours’ suffering, and may our prayers stand as a shield over our nation. May our sacrifices be accepted, and may this unique alignment usher in a lasting era of peace and unity across Nigeria.

"A Holy Lent and Ramadan Kareem to all. With our prayers and shared resolve, a New Nigeria is POssible. -PO".



