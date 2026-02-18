Nigerian Woman Dies Less Than 24 Hours After Arriving UK For Child’s Graduation

A Nigerian woman has tragically d!ed less than 20 hours after arriving in the United Kingdom to attend her child’s graduation ceremony.

The heartbreaking news was shared on X by user SK the Plug, who identified the woman as Mrs Oluranti Olufunmilayo Esther Akinyemi (nee Oluwalana/Ogundana).

According to the post, she travelled to the UK on February 11, 2026, ahead of her child’s graduation scheduled for February 18.

However, in the early hours of February 12, she reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was rushed to Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

She was said to have remained in a coma for three days before being declared clinically dead on February 14.