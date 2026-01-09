Zainab Suleiman Buhari Reacts To Lady Who Slumped And Died During Meeting ( Watch Video)

I recently watched a video of a pharmacist who suddenly slumped and died during a year‑ staff meeting. She had been speaking fluently and praising her boss when the incident occurred.

People often say, “No one really dies without warning,” yet many individuals have underlying health conditions that show little or no warning signs. Cardiac issues remain a leading cause of sudden, unexpected death.





I fully understand that when it’s your time, no one can cheat death. In light of this, we should all take our health seriously. Until you undergo a comprehensive medical check‑up, you can’t be sure you’re truly “medically fit.”

Sudden collapse can result from a hidden medical issue that may not present obvious symptoms beforehand. Regular health screenings, awareness of family cardiac history, and prompt emergency response (CPR, AED) are important.

Pls this 2026 learn CPR and basic resuscitation skills.

May Paradise be her final abode, and may Allah forgive all her shortcomings and grant us good health."

