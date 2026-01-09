Zainab Suleiman Buhari Reacts To Lady Who Slumped And Died During Meeting ( Watch Video)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

I recently watched a video of a pharmacist who suddenly slumped and died during a year‑ staff meeting. She had been speaking fluently and praising her boss when the incident occurred.

People often say, “No one really dies without warning,” yet many individuals have underlying health conditions that show little or no warning signs. Cardiac issues remain a leading cause of sudden, unexpected death.


I fully understand that when it’s your time, no one can cheat death. In light of this, we should all take our health seriously. Until you undergo a comprehensive medical check‑up, you can’t be sure you’re truly “medically fit.”

Sudden collapse can result from a hidden medical issue that may not present obvious symptoms beforehand. Regular health screenings, awareness of family cardiac history, and prompt emergency response (CPR, AED) are important. 

Pls  this 2026 learn CPR and basic resuscitation skills. 

May Paradise be her final abode, and may Allah forgive all her shortcomings and grant us good health."

Read comments section for Common Causes of Sudden Collapse & Death

Dr Zainab Suleiman Buhari 

Video 




Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال