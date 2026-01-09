N2.5m Bribe : Police Transfers DPO In Delta State

The Command is aware of the viral video recording of a woman captured in a video recording alleging that one officer bright, officer Usman and the DPO Jesse extorted from her the sum of two million, five hundred thousand naira (#2,500,000) with the hope that her brother, who is presently in custody, will be released.

After a careful examination of the video clip, the command wishes to state as follows;

On the 1st of January 2026, the youth leader of Jesse community arrested some suspects and brought them to the Police station. Among the suspects was the narrator’s younger brother, later identified as Israel Onojeruo, aged 20 years. The suspect was arrested based on the confession of another suspect, Okoro Desmond, who stated that he sold a gun to Israel Onojeruo. Suspects were later transferred to the State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) for further investigation.

However, on the allegation of extortion levelled against the DPO and two other officers of Jesse division, the commissioner of Police, CP Aina Adesola, who is a community friendly Police officers, listened to the complaint and took immediate action.

The CP ordered the AC X-Squad to investigate the allegation leveled aganst the officers. The constable identified as Bright in the video has been detained at the command headquarters, and the DPO has been removed and deployed to the command headquarters pending the outcome of the investigation.

The removal of DPO is in response to a series of complaints of extortion and unprofessionalism levelled against the DPO from different quarters.

The CP assures members of the public that if, after investigation, the officers are found to have acted in an unprofessional manner, they will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

The CP wishes to emphasise that the command under his leadership will not tolerate any form of extortion, intimidation, incivility to members of the public and unprofessionalism from officers in the command.

He therefore urged that members of the public to reach the command complaint response unit numbers in cases of complaint against police action by calling the following Phone numbers



