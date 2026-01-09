Why Rivers Lawmakers' Move To Impeach Fubara Will Fail .. Buhari's Ex-aide, Lauretta Onochie

A member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Lauretta Onochie, has said the Rivers State House of Assembly’s fresh moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara will fail again.

Twenty-six members of the Rivers State House of Assembly signed the notice, which they alleged was against the Nigerian Constitution.

Reacting to the development, Onochie, in a post via 𝕏, claimed that President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara in 2025 after the Rivers state Chief Judge declined the move to impeach the Governor.

According to Onochie, the Rivers Lawmakers will fail again in their plan to impeach Fubara because the same Chief Judge is required to assent to the move.

She  wrote, “Rivers state house of Assembly again, in a fruitless journey to impeach Gov. @SimFubaraKSC of Rivers state. They tried before. They failed. They ran to Pres @officialABAT, and he gave them suspension of the Governor, against our constitution.

“Why did they fail before? It is required by law that The Chief Judge of the State must assent but he declined to sign. Why will they fail again?�It’s still the same Chief Judge.

“When a bunch of dumbos are loyal to impunity and lawlessness, they never reason along the lines of commonsense.


“The coming days are interesting. The people of Rivers State will be free at last.”

