Wife Kills Husband , Girlfriend In Delta State

A yet-to-be identified housewife, a native of Isoko in Delta State, has been arrested for killing her husband and his side chick in Ighwre-Ovie area of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The aggrieved wife who is currently being detained at the Ughelli Area Command, mcheted her husband in the head multiple times before going berserk and k!lling the husband side chick and injured another.

A community member said that the mother of two, ki!led her husband because of his extra marital affairs with another woman.

“The woman has been accusing her husband of having extra marital affairs with another unidentified woman that she killed same day.

Fed up with her husband’s infidelity, on that fateful day, the husband came back home drunk and on entering the house, the wife welcomed him by dealing multiple machete cuts to his head from which he died instantly.

Not satisfied with her quest for more bl@@d, a female neighbour who tried to intervene by stopping her, got what she didn’t expect as her jaw was sl!t with machete and currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Again, she went to her husband’s side chick’s house and on entering her house that is within the same area, she used a hammer to burst her head.

A woman who heard the noise from her neighbour’s house narrowly escaped being attacked in the process and it was her alarm that attracted people that led to the suspect’s arrest.”

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright is yet to comment on this development.