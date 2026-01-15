Kidnapped Edo Doctor Regains Freedom , Brother Killed ( Video )

One of the two doctor brothers kidnapped in Edo State, Dr. Babatunde Ibrahim Abu, has been released by his abductors

His younger brother, Tahir, who just graduated as a Doctor, was killed by their abductors.

The Abu brothers were kidnapped on January 2, 2026 in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State

An unsigned social media post by the family late on Wednesday confirmed the release of Dr. Abu.

It read: “Dr BABATUNDE IBRAHIM ABU RELEASED!

“GOD BE PRAISED!

“GOD BE PRAISED!

“THANK YOU EVERYONE!

“THOSE THAT SHARED IT, DONATE MONEY, PRAYED FOR HIS RELEASE FROM KIDNAPPERS DEN GOD WILL REWARD YOUR LABOUR OF LOVE!

“WE ARE SUPER GRATEFUL.”

The family had sought the help of Nigerians to raise the N100 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

The Edo State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association also confirmed the release of Abu late on Wednesday.

A statement by its Chairman, Dr. Eustace Oseghale, said: “We are pleased to inform that our brother and colleague Dr Abu Babatunde has been released.

“We give God the glory and thank all stake holders for their input.

“Please let us await further directives.”

The NMA branch had declared a strike over the development.

It had said in a statement on January 9, 2026 that the strike would become effective on January 10, 2026.

It said: “This incident raises concerns about healthcare professionals’ safety in Edo State, threatening their lives and undermining healthcare delivery.

“We demand immediate release of our abducted colleagues, enhanced security protocols for Edo State residents, regular engagement between NMA Edo and the Edo State Government on security concerns.

“Withdrawal of services statewide if demands aren’t met.

“A safe working environment is crucial for healthcare providers.

“We’ll continue to withhold services until our demands are met and colleagues are safe.

“We urge a swift resolution and the safe return of our colleagues.

“Security operatives should take this seriously, as they’ll be held responsible for consequences of our action.”

Video Of His Release



