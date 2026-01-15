NJC Endorse Justice Oyewole’s Elevation To Supreme Court, Approves Appointment Of 35 Judges

The National Judicial Council, NJC, has approved the elevation of Justice Joseph Oyewole to the Supreme Court, even as it okayed the appointment of 35 other candidates into various judicial offices across the country.





Justice Oyewole is currently the presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division.





The Council, in a statement it made available to newsmen, said the decision to elevate him to the apex court bench was taken at its 110th meeting, which held on Tuesday.





According to the statement, other federal state judicial appointments that were approved, included 27judges of various high courts.





“They are as follows: Borno (6), Niger (4), Benue (1), Taraba (1), Plateau (6), Delta (4), and Ekiti (5) States.





“Furthermore, the Council recommended: Six (6) Kadis for appointment to the Sharia Courts of Appeal in Niger (3), Taraba (2), and Katsina (1) States; and Two (2) Judges for appointment to the Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.”





The NJC, which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, said the recommendations followed a rigorous screening process that included the consideration of public complaints and interviews conducted by a seven-member Interview Committee, in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines and Procedural Rules for the Appointment of Judicial Officers.





Similarly, the legal body recommended extension of the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice I. O. Agugua by three months, even as it urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately commence the process of constituting the State Judicial Service Commission, to enable the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge of Imo State.





Meanwhile, the Council cleared the Chief Judge of Osun State, Hon. Justice Oyebola Ojo of all allegations bordering on financial recklessness, diversion of funds, and judicial misconduct.





“The Council took the decision after considering and upholding the report of a three-member Investigation Committee constituted to probe several petitions filed against the Chief Judge.

“The petitions were initiated by a staff member of the Osun State Customary Court of Appeal and Chairman of the Osun State chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Mr. Eludire G. Kunle, alongside three others.

“Similar petitions were also filed by the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbediran; Mrs. Temitope Opeoluwa Fasina; and a joint petition by the Osun State Attorney-General, Hon. Oluwole Jimi Bada, together with four purported members of the State Judicial Service Commission.





“The petitioners alleged, among others, unilateral suspension of judiciary staff, selective promotion of staff, stoppage of training programmes, disobedience of court orders, and misappropriation of funds, including an alleged diversion of N7.4 million meant for judges’ and magistrates’ retreat, N5 million robe allowance, and proceeds from e-affidavits.





“The committee sat on several occasions. All parties were represented by counsel and called witnesses in support of their respective cases.





“The committee ruled that the petition filed by the Attorney-General and others on behalf of the State Judicial Service Commission was incompetent, as issues relating to their membership were already pending before a court of law.





“However, it held that the remaining petitioners had the requisite locus standi to institute their petitions.





“It found that the suspension of judiciary staff followed due process, having been recommended by the appropriate disciplinary committee, and did not constitute misconduct.





“The Committee further held that matters relating to staff training and promotion fall within the statutory responsibilities of the State Judicial Service Commission.





“It also found no evidence that Hon. Justice Ojo diverted robe allowances, misappropriated funds meant for a foreign retreat, withheld proceeds from e-affidavits, or personally benefited from any of the financial transactions complained of.





“The Committee concluded that none of the allegations amounted to judicial misconduct or a breach of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.





“Accordingly, it recommended that all the petitions be dismissed—a recommendation the Council accepted in full,” the statement added.





In a related development, the NJC has dismissed a petition filed against a Judge of the Delta State High Court, Justice Gentu E. Timi, over allegations of professional misconduct arising from a chieftaincy dispute.





The petition, filed by Prince Mbanefo Nwoko (KSC), accused the Judge of misapplication of the law and abuse of court process in a dispute concerning the ancient stool of Idumuje-Ugboko.





However, before the three-member Investigation Committee of the Council could commence sitting, the petitioner formally withdrew the petition on February 17, 2025, citing the resolution of the dispute following the presentation of the staff of office by the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to his client.





At its sitting, the Investigation Committee considered the withdrawal and resolved that there were no issues warranting further consideration by the Council, and accordingly recommended the discontinuation of the matter.





Similarly, the Council has reversed the one-year suspension without pay earlier imposed on Justice Jane E. Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division.





Justice Inyang was suspended for breaching Rule 3(5) of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers, following findings that “he abused his office by granting inappropriate ex parte orders for the sale of a petrol station and other businesses belonging to Udeme Assets Limited at the interlocutory stage of proceedings.





The Council noted that the petition was instituted outside the six-month period stipulated by its policy for the filing of complaints.





“In view of these findings, the Council resolved to set aside the suspension.





The Council also considered and upheld the reports of its two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees.





“Out of a total of 39 petitions reviewed, the Committees dismissed 26 for lacking in merit, recommended seven for further investigation, issued cautions to two judicial officers.





“One of the judicial officers was cautioned for delivering judgment in a case outside the constitutionally prescribed 90 days contrary to the provisions of Section 294(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and for the uncouth language he used in his response to the petition against him.





“In another development, the Council reiterated its earlier warning to Judges against indiscriminate grant of exparte orders.





“Council also advised Heads of Court to be circumspect in assigning complex matters to newly appointed Judges.





“Furthermore, the Council has constituted a Committee to consider the request for review submitted by the nine (9) dismissed Judges of Imo State Judiciary.





“The Council, however, declined to entertain a fresh petition against the Acting Chief Judge of the Imo State High Court, Hon. Justice I. O. Agugua, having previously considered and disposed of the same issues more than once,” the statement, which was by the Deputy Director of Information at the NJC, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, further read.







