Name Controversy: Seun Kuti Blasts Wizkid Fans..Confirm Receiving $120,000 From Fela’s Repertoires

Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti has responded to Wizkid fans over the “Big Bird” nickname controversy, saying the name is his and Wizkid should find his own original moniker.

The beef started when a Wizkid fan asked Seun on his Instagram live, to change his longtime nickname, claiming Wizkid is the “Biggest Bird” and Seun refused, citing he’s used the name longer.

“Wizkid ‘stole’ my name. Tell your fave to be original. Why are you telling me to change my name? Sorry, I can’t change it. This name has been here since. I am the first to come up with it”, he said.

Seun also slammed Wizkid’s team, including DJ Tunez, for not addressing comparisons between Wizkid and his late father Fela, stating that they indirectly allow fans drag Fela’s name into music disputes.

“If I see DJ Tunez again, I’ll confront him because he and his team are enjoying the Wizkid and Fela comparison instead of debunking it. I won’t even hug him,” he said.

In the video, Seun revealed he recently got $120,000 because he’s Fela’s son, saying his dad’s legacy still brings benefits.

He said: “I recently received about $120,000 simply because I am Fela’s son; it is not my work. My father has died over 29 years from the grave, and I received it,” adding that his father is still blessing him from the grave.

“How many of your fathers from the grave can send you $120,000 from the grave? You think you can just open your mouth…No of your fathers has accomplished… You don’t know what it means to be the child of someone who accomplished something”.

He stressed his criticism isn’t aimed at Wizkid, but at fans disrespecting history.

“Keep Fela’s name out of your (Wizkid FC) mouths,” he said. “Why must you find a way to bring Fela always into your discussions?”

Seun challenged Wizkid fans to do something positive, like building a school, instead of online drama.

“I’ll use four days to drag Wizkid FC. They claim they’re over one million, so let them contribute ₦1,000 each for their fave. That’s ₦1 billion to build a school in Surulere on Wizkid’s behalf. Dragging and disrespect is your power. All they do is insult people. Who raised you?

“You cannot come together to do something positive in the name of the young man,” he said.

He also rejects Wizkid being called “New Fela,” saying Fela’s legacy can’t be compared.







