Gov Eno Congratulates Mayor Ukeme Awakessien-Jeter On Her Swearing-in For A Second Term

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, Ph.D., has congratulated the Mayor of the City of Upper Arlington, Ohio, United States of America, Mayor Ukeme Awakessien-Jeter, on her swearing-in for a second term in office as Mayor and Council President.

In a goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Eno congratulated the Mayor on her victory and subsequent swearing-in ceremony, which took place on January 12, 2026, at the City Council, Upper Arlington, Ohio.

The Governor noted that Mayor Awakessien-Jeter broke a more than one-hundred-year record by becoming the first person of colour to be elected Mayor of the City of Upper Arlington, Ohio, describing the feat as deeply gratifying and historic.

He recalled that her re-election last November, culminating in her swearing-in ceremony, was a clear indication that she performed spectacularly well during her first term in office and a confirmation of the trust her people continue to repose in her leadership.

Governor Eno further referenced the Mayor’s reflection that in her first election “voters chose possibility,” and in her second-term election “voters chose trust,” noting that the statement aptly captured the confidence and faith of her constituents.

He prayed that the trust would endure and deepen as she begins her second term as Mayor and Council President.

"Congratulations once again, our daughter and Madam Mayor," the Governor said.








