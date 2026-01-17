The wife and daughter of the late Anglican priest, Venerable Edwin Achi, who tragically diẹd in the kidnåppers’ den, have finally regained their freedom.
The family was reportedly abdǔcted from their home in Nissi community on October 28, 2025, after armed bãndits stormed the area during a late-night raid.
The abductors initially demanded a ransom of ₦600 million, which was later reduced to ₦200 million, but the family was unable to raise the funds.
It was later confirmed that the priest was murdered while in captivity.
In the latest update, the two remaining victims, mother and daughter, were released late last night, after spending three harrowing months in captivity following their abduction in Kaduna State.
News of their release has been met with relief and mixed emotions online, as many Nigerians expressed gratitude for their freedom while moúrning the priest’s tragic déàth.
Some social media users described the development as “bittersweet,” noting that freedom came at a påinful cost.
While the release of his wife and daughter brings some comfort, the kiiillling of Ven. Edwin Achi remains a grim reminder of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, especially the dångers faced by religious leaders in the North.