‎The wife and daughter of the late Anglican priest, Venerable Edwin Achi, who tragically diẹd in the kidnåppers’ den, have finally regained their freedom.

‎The family was reportedly abdǔcted from their home in Nissi community on October 28, 2025, after armed bãndits stormed the area during a late-night raid.

‎The abductors initially demanded a ransom of ₦600 million, which was later reduced to ₦200 million, but the family was unable to raise the funds.

‎It was later confirmed that the priest was murdered while in captivity.

‎In the latest update, the two remaining victims, mother and daughter, were released late last night, after spending three harrowing months in captivity following their abduction in Kaduna State.

‎News of their release has been met with relief and mixed emotions online, as many Nigerians expressed gratitude for their freedom while moúrning the priest’s tragic déàth.

‎Some social media users described the development as “bittersweet,” noting that freedom came at a påinful cost.

‎While the release of his wife and daughter brings some comfort, the kiiillling of Ven. Edwin Achi remains a grim reminder of Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, especially the dångers faced by religious leaders in the North.

‎

‎