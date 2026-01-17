Why I Dumped My Husband For A Woman..Prof Uju













Professor Uju Anya has opened up about her personal life, sexuality, and marriage in a candid conversation on a recent episode of the Witchude Podcast.





Anya revealed that she was genuinely in love with her husband, even while recognising her need to be with a woman. According to her, their marriage was built on honesty and mutual understanding, as both partners dated other people at the time.“It was not a fake marriage.





I was legitimately in love,” she said, describing their bond as deeply passionate and adding that “the intimacy was fantastic.”





Reflecting on her background, Anya spoke about her childhood, revealing that her mother left her father when she was ten after years of humiliation and physical abuse. She also described her father as a womaniser.









The professor further disclosed that she has been an atheist for the past ten years, describing it as part of her personal growth and evolution.In a major turning point, Anya shared that in 2024, her husband fully supported her decision to pursue a relationship with a woman. She noted that the journey eventually led to marriage, marking a new chapter in her life.





Hear Her