Minister Of State, Defence Matawalle To Give Out Nine Daughters In Marriage In Abuja

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, is set to marry give out nine of his children in marriage on the same day.

The former Zamfara State Governor is married to four wives, Aisha, Balkisu, Fatima and Dadiya.

According to the general invite posted by one Dan Jafaru Aleengoo Turakee, the wedding ceremony of his sons and daughters is scheduled to take place on February 6, 2026, at the Central Mosque Abuja.

A separate invite revealed that the former Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Mu'azu Magarya, will marry Nana Bello Matawalle.

Ibrahim Sahabi Liman will wed Farida Bello Matawalle.

Safiya Bello Matawalle's groom is identified as Yazid Shehu Dan Fulani. 

Umar Ibrahim Danmaliki's will tie the knot with Aisha Bello Matawalle.



