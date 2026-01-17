Man Loses 9-month-old Twins 24 Hours After Vaccination At Lagos Health Centre





Questions have been raised about immunisation procedures at a Lagos primary health centre after a father alleged that his nine-month-old identical twin sons died less than 24 hours after receiving routine vaccines.

Samuel Alozie, also known as Promise Samuel on TikTok, said his sons, Testimony and Timothy, were taken for immunisation at the Ajangbadi Primary Health Centre in Ojo Local Government Area on the morning of 24 December 2025. He claimed the twins became weak shortly after the injections and died the following morning, on Christmas Day.

The case gained public attention after Alozie posted a video online showing the bodies of the twins in separate body bags. In a subsequent video, he gave his account of events leading to their deaths.

“It happened that the immunisation was conducted on the 24th of December, in the morning. And on the morning of 25th December, they died,” he said. “On that 24th, after the injection, they were very weak, and I gave them paracetamol because the nurse said that if the temperature continued, I should give them paracetamol.”

He said the medication did not improve their condition. “The drug weakened two of them to the extent they can’t talk, they can’t eat, they can’t play as usual,” he added.

Alozie accused health workers at the facility of administering expired, fake or excessive doses of vaccines and alleged that deworming tablets were given to the infants without his consent. “Before you go for immunisation, try to know what they are giving to your child, because I guess maybe this is an overdose, or it is fake drugs,” he said.

He also questioned the presence of a nurse unfamiliar to him on the day of the immunisation. “The woman that have been giving us injections is not the woman who gave us the injection that day. Another face,” he said.

The father rejected claims allegedly made by the health centre that the deaths were caused by food-related bacteria. “She said that it is food bacteria that killed my children. How can food bacteria kill a child?” he asked.

While the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board have not issued an official statement on the incident, Alozie said an autopsy had been conducted but expressed concern about the credibility of the findings.

“I’m scared. The reason I’m scared is that I don’t know if this government will give me the actual justice because, you know, this is government-to-government,” he said. “I know that they will manipulate this result.”

He appealed for legal and public support, saying he lacked the financial means to pursue the case alone. “Please, if you’re a lawyer, a human rights lawyer, please help me. I don’t have a lawyer,” he said. “People should help me. I need justice for these children.”

The case has sparked public debate on vaccine safety, consent and accountability within public health facilities, with calls for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.



