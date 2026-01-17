Kidnappers Threaten To Kill Victims In Edo

Kidnappers who abducted eight indigenes of Imoga in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State have threatened to kill their victims for failing to pay the demanded ransom.

The victims were abducted at Star Boy Hotel, along Ibillo Road, on January 9, 2026, by gunmen.

In a statement, the Coordinator of the Movement for the Advancement of Akoko-Edo People, Dr Bode Ekundayo, said the kidnappers made the threat to show the community and the families of the victims that they “meant business”.

The coordinator said the kidnappers, who started by demanding ₦100 million as ransom, later reduced their demand to ₦80 million and then to ₦40 million, which was so difficult for community members and families to raise.

He said the Royal Father of the community, Oba Patrick Abudu, sent out the town criers and spokesman around the houses on January 15 to solicit for more funds to enable the community raise the ransom.

He said, “On the 15th January, 2026, the Orkpahi b’ Uma, Oba Patrick Abudu, sent the village town criers and spokesmen round all the houses in the community to sweep kobos and nairas together to raise the ransom demanded by the men of the underworld who have held their kidnapped victims incommunicado since last week.

“However, the amount raked in is a far cry from the N40 million the kidnappers are demanding. They are unwilling to climb down and are threatening to kill some of the victims to prove that they mean their mean business.”

Ekundayo also disclosed that two brothers, Ojo and Abiodun Ekpo, from the community escaped from kidnappers who tried to hold them hostage

He said, “On 15th January, 2026, kidnappers descended on two brothers, Ojo Ekpo and Mr Abiodun Ekpo, who were working in the farm.

“The unknown kidnappers first took away Ojo, the elder, who was working in a section of the farm, unknown to Abiodun, his younger brother, working at another side of the forest.

“After calling and screaming Ojo’s name to no avail, Abiodun Ekpo rode his motorcycle to the section of the wilderness where his brother Ojo was supposed to have been working.

“Suddenly, the kidnappers who had laid an ambush appeared, and Abiodun had to flee, abandoning the motorcycle that he had already parked in another section of the forest.

“On reporting his experience back at home, the community vigilantes and youths mobilised and entered the wilderness in search of the kidnappers and their victim.

“Somehow, Ojo Ekpo escaped at midnight from the kidnappers to the joy and relief of the community.

Oba Abudu stated that the community has, since last year, before the outbreak of incessant kidnapping, informed the state and local government of the illegal occupation of Imoga land by suspected bandits, herders and kidnappers and its threat to peace and security.

The Oba said he has sent a save-our-soul message to all the tiers of Nigerian government, while also resolving to confront the scourge frontally with all the wisdom at their disposal.



