Some People Want To Cause A Rift Between Gov Okpebholo And I ...Dennis Idahosa

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa has alleged that some persons were trying to cause a rift between him and the governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo but vowed that such plots would fail.

In a statement personally signed by Idahosa, the deputy governor said he remained committed to the plans of the governor for the state and where he is, he would stand by him.

According to the statement, “It has come to my attention that certain individuals, unsettled by the unity between my boss, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and myself, have resorted to sponsoring false narratives online in a desperate attempt to sow discord.

“Let it be clearly stated that their efforts will amount to nothing. As long as my boss, my senior brother, and I remain united, every such plan is bound to fail.

“I, Dennis Osagbemwenrue Idahosa, stand solidly behind my boss like the Rock of Gibraltar. I stand where he stands, and I sit where he sits.

“Any attempt to divide us or weaken our team is dead on arrival. You are simply wasting your time.”

