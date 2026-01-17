Portable Remains In Prison As Wife Delivers New Baby

Barely five days after controversial singer, Portable, was remanded in prison for a nine-count criminal charge, his first wife, Omobewaji, was delivered of a little tot.

After he was arraigned on Monday, January 12, 2026 at a Federal High Court in Ogun State, the presiding judge declined to grant Portable bail, citing the absence of the allegedly assaulted police officer in court.

The troubled singer was remanded in custody, with bail consideration adjourned to January 19, 2026.

Meanwhile, Omobewaji, welcomed a newborn baby while the singer remains in prison.

Sources claimed that the news of the arrival of his new born baby has been conveyed to the singer in prison. It was further alleged that he received the news with joy and can’t wait for his bail hearing so as to meet his child for the first time.

Portable got into trouble with one of his wives, Ashabi Simple and allegedly assaulted a police officer during the clash.



