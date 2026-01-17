Ogun Monarch Cautions Alaafin Over Altercations With Gov Makinde

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has urged the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, to desist from taking issues with Governor Seyi Makinde over the newly reconstituted rotational Oyo Council of Obas, which saw the emergence of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adewolu Rashidi Ladoja, as chairman.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Oba Akinyemi noted that as a traditional ruler, Oba Owoade should understand that he should not be challenging the decisions of the Governor (Makinde) of his state on the pages of newspapers and social media.

The statement read in part: On Thursday, 15th January, 2026, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, inaugurated the maiden rotational Oyo State Council of Obas with the appointment of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Adewolu Rashidi Ladoja as the Chairman of the council for a two-year term. According to the Governor, he consulted the three prominent monarchs in Oyo State- Alaafin of Oyo, Olubadan of Ibadan and Soun of Ogbomoso before the inauguration, and the trio supported the appointment of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adewolu Rashidi Ladoja as the pioneer chairman of the council for a two-year term. The Alaafin was conspicuously absent at the inauguration ceremony for a reason known to him.

”Some hours after the inauguration ceremony, there was a press release from the Palace of Alaafin of Oyo, stating that Governor Seyi Makinde did not consult the Alaafin. This statement simply means that Alaafin of Oyo is saying that Governor Seyi Makinde is lying.”

”As a Traditional Ruler with over two (2) decades of experience, I, Eselu of Iselu, view the reaction of the Alaafin as an affront to the Office of the Governor of Oyo State. My candid advice to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, is that he should withdraw the press release and stop further comments on the matter on the pages of newspapers so as not to incur the wrath of the Government of Oyo State. Rotation of Chairmanship of a Traditional Council (of monarchs) happens in many States in our country, Nigeria, so the action of Governor Seyi Makinde should not be seen as a strange decision.

The truth is that the days of the Oyo Empir,e when the Alaafin of Oyo could lay claim to the Permanent Chairmanship of the State’s Council of Obas, are gone.”

Oba Akinyemi added: ”It is a fact that the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo are the overall heads of the Yoruba race, and all of us must do everything to prevent the desecration of their revered stools. However, we must remember that we are no longer in the era when monarchs were the heads of government.

Specifically, the Alaafin should note that actions such as this can always come with consequences because the Governor and his Executive Council have the power to impose and depose any monarch who is guilty of disobedience and insubordination, and nothing will change such decisions of the government.

‘Finally, I want to admonish the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, to sheath his sword and not allow any sentiments that can threaten the revered stool of Oyo Land.

The Alaafin of Oyo should note that anyone advising him to confront the Governor and rock the boat with him (the Governor) does not like him (Kabiyesi). As someone who came back from Canada to be enthroned as the Alaafin, I personally want you to succeed and enjoy your reign on the throne, so Your Imperial Majesty should do away with bad advisers.”



