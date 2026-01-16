High Court Restrains CJ From Receiving Impeachment Notice From Rivers Lawmakers

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has barred the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, from receiving or acting on any correspondence from the Rivers State House of Assembly relating to moves to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

The order was issued by the High Court of Oyibo Local Government Area, sitting in Port Harcourt, following two separate suits filed by Governor Fubara and his deputy, marked Suit No. OYHC/7/CS/2026 and Suit No. OYHC/6/CS/2026.

In the interim orders of injunction, the court restrained the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Martin Amaewhule, and 32 others—including the Clerk of the House and the Chief Judge—from taking any steps towards the impeachment process.

Specifically, the court barred Justice Amadi from receiving, forwarding, considering or acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or any form of communication from the 1st to the 27th defendants for the purpose of constituting a panel to investigate the alleged misconduct against the governor and his deputy for a period of seven days.

The presiding judge, Justice F. A. Fiberesima, gave the ruling while granting motions ex parte in the two suits filed by the governor and his deputy.

Justice Fiberesima also granted leave to the claimants/applicants to serve the interim orders and originating processes on the 1st to the 31st defendants by pasting them at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters.

The court further directed that the interim orders and originating processes be served on the 32nd defendant, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, through any staff member of the judiciary at the Chief Judge’s Chambers within the High Court premises.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to January 23, 2026, for the hearing of the motion on notice.











