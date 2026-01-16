VP Shettima Travels To Guinea-Conakry, Switzerland

Vice President Kashim Shettima has left for Guinea-Conakry and Switzerland

Here is his post

I have departed Abuja to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at President Mamadi Doumbouya’s inauguration in Guinea-Conakry.

I am also billed to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after my participation in the presidential inauguration in that West African country.

My attendance at the inauguration of President-elect Doumbouya is a strategic move for regional leadership, economic partnership, and global economic integration under President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.