Veteran Journalist And Co-founder Of Defunct Newswatch Magazine Yakubu Mohammed Is Dead

A veteran Journalist, and co-founder of the influential Newswatch magazine with Dele Giwa, Ray Ekpu, and Dan Agbese, and a key figure in Nigerian media history, recently releasing a memoir, Beyond Expectations, Yakubu Mohammed has passed on.

His career spans roles from New Nigerian to National Concord.

Key Contributions & Role at Newswatch

Co-Founder: In 1984, Mohammed, along with Giwa, Ekpu, and Agbese, established Newswatch, Nigeria's first major newsweekly owned by journalists, which launched in 1985.

Editor & Director: He served as an Executive Editor and later Managing Editor, significantly shaping the magazine's content and direction.

Unveiling Newswatch's Origins: In his memoir, he revealed that friction with publisher M.K.O. Abiola led to the founders seeking independence, culminating in Newswatch.

Recent Activities & Memoir

"Beyond Expectations" (2025): Mohammed published his memoir, offering insights into Nigerian journalism, the political climate, and the circumstances surrounding Dele Giwa's 1986 parcel bomb assassination.

Mohammed is actively involved in the founders' efforts to reclaim Newswatch assets following its disputed takeover by businessman Jimoh Ibrahim.

Career Highlights

Early Career: Began at New Nigerian and later worked at National Concord.

Public Service: Served as Pro-Chancellor for Ahmadu Bello University and was instrumental in Kogi State's creation.

Political Aspirations: Briefly ventured into politics, aspiring to govern Kogi State.

Late Yakubu Mohammed was from Ologba in Dekina LGA of Kogi State.

His death is coming few weeks after the death of another co-founder of the magazine Mr Dan Agbese who has not been buried