Popular Gospel Singer Bunmi Omije Ojumi Is Dead

The Nigerian gospel music community has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of renowned singer Bunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, popularly known as Bunmi Omije Ojumi.

Her death, which occurred under yet-to-be-clarified circumstances, was confirmed on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 sending shockwaves across the Christian music space and social media platforms.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding her passing remain hazy, as family sources are yet to release an official statement.

Bunmi Omije Ojumi rose to fame in the early 2000s following the release of her soul-lifting hit song “Omije Ojumi (Tears of My Eyes)”, a deeply emotional worship piece that became a household gospel anthem across churches and prayer gatherings in Nigeria and beyond.

The song established her as a powerful voice in the gospel music ministry, known for messages centered on faith, healing, hope, and perseverance.

In late 2025, videos of the singer surfaced online showing her seeking divine healing during church services, which had already drawn widespread prayers and concern from her followers.

Following news of her death, tributes have continued to pour in from fans, church leaders, fellow gospel artistes and worshippers who described her as a vessel of comfort, prayer, and spiritual revival. Many credited her songs for helping them through difficult seasons of life.

Social media has since been flooded with condolence messages, clips of her worship ministrations, and heartfelt reflections on the impact of her ministry.

Bunmi Omije Ojumi is remembered not just for her voice, but for her passion for worship and her unwavering message of hope in Christ.



