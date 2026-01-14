LASG Plans To Construct N7bn Jetty At Demolished Oworonshoki Waterfront

Months after mass demolitions left thousands homeless at the Oworonshoki waterfront, the Lagos State Government has unveiled plans for a ₦7bn jetty and new housing schemes in the same area sparking renewed outrage and questions over the fate of displaced residents.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, who disclosed that approvals have been secured for a jetty and housing development as part of an urban regeneration drive.

Oworonshoki, in Kosofe LGA, witnessed large-scale demolitions in late 2025. The exercise reportedly rendered thousands homeless, including retirees who invested life savings into their homes. Residents allege the demolitions were carried out without notice, compensation, and in defiance of a court order.

Bush-Alebiosu, who hails from Kosofe, distanced his ministry from the demolitions but expressed sympathy, saying the community is personal to him. He noted that while he reached out to some victims, long-term solutions lie in infrastructure-driven development rather than limited relief schemes.

Highlighting the project’s scale, he stated that the jetty would serve multiple local governments, adding that discussions with the Governor are ongoing to ensure the decision is right. He also confirmed approvals for housing projects, describing Oworonshoki as strategically located and capable of attracting island-level development.

Despite these assurances, displaced residents continue to demand accountability, compensation, and clarity on whether the new developments will include those whose homes were demolished.