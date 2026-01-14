Keke, D1 Dedicate AFRIMA Long-term Achievement Award To Late Raymond Dokpesi

Renowned Nigerian music executives and founders of Kennis Music, Kenny “Keke” Ogungbe and Dayo “D1” Adeneye, have dedicated their AFRIMA Lifetime Achievement Award to the late media icon Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, founder of Africa Independent Television (AIT), RayPower FM, and Faaji Fm.

The duo made the dedication while receiving the prestigious honour at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in recognition of their decades-long contributions to the growth, globalisation, and commercial success of African music.

“We dedicate this Lifetime Achievement Award to Late Chief Raymond Dokpesi, AIT, RayPower FM, and all Kennis Music lovers who believed in our dream, supported our artistes, and stood by African music when it mattered most,” they said.

The award recipients acknowledged the pivotal role played by the late Media magnate, High Chief  Raymond Dokpesi and DAAR Communications Plc in providing platforms that amplified African voices, nurtured creative talent, and promoted indigenous content at a time when local music struggled for mainstream recognition.

In addition, Keke and D1 called on the Nigerian government to formally recognise pioneers of the entertainment industry with National Honours, noting that such recognition would encourage younger generations and validate the cultural and economic value of the creative sector.

