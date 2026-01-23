US Forces Are ‘annihilating’ Terrorists In Nigeria..Donald Trump Claimed At Board Of Peace Signing

US President, Donald Trump, says the American forces are “annihilating terrorists who are k!lling Christians” in Nigeria. 

He made the remarks during the Board of Peace signing ceremony on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, while discussing what he described as progress in global peace and security efforts on Thursday,  January 22.

 He stated that militants had “k!lled thousands and thousands of Christians.”

“Many good things are happening. In Nigeria, we are annihilating terrorists who are killing Christians. We’ve hit them very hard. They’ve killed thousands and thousands of Christians.”he said 

Recall that in October 2025, Trump declared Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over the mass killings of Nigerian Christians. According to him, the k!llings are being masterminded by Islamic terrorists. On Christmas day in 2025, he ordered a military airstrike on an enclave inhabited by some of the Islamic terrorists in Northern Nigeria.

