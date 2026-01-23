Video Footage Revealed Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Woman And Her Six Children Was Present During Evacuation Of Bodies

A Kano newscaster, Sadiya Yahaya Isah, has shared a video showing prime suspect, Umar Auwalu during the evacuation of bodies of his aunt and her six children from the murder scene.

According to the police, Umar, a nephew of the slain housewife, masterminded the brutal killing of the victims.

The victims, Fatima Abubakar and her Maimuna Haruna, Aisha Haruna, Bashir Haruna, Abubakar Haruna, Faruk Haruna and Abdulsalam Haruna, were killed inside their residence last Saturday.

Two of the children, including a newborn, were later discovered inside a nearby well.

In one of the photos making the rounds online, Umar is seen carrying one of the corpses.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the arrests followed intelligence-led operations conducted between the night of January 17 and the early hours of January 18.