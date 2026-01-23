Video Footage Revealed Suspect Arrested For Murder Of Woman And Her Six Children Was Present During Evacuation Of Bodies

byCKN NEWS -
0



A Kano newscaster, Sadiya Yahaya Isah, has shared a video showing prime suspect, Umar Auwalu during the evacuation of bodies of his aunt and her six children from the murder scene. 

According to the police, Umar, a nephew of the slain housewife, masterminded the brutal killing of the victims. 

The victims, Fatima Abubakar and her Maimuna Haruna, Aisha Haruna, Bashir Haruna, Abubakar Haruna, Faruk Haruna and Abdulsalam Haruna, were killed inside their residence last Saturday. 

Two of the children, including a newborn, were later discovered inside a nearby well.

In one of the photos making the rounds online, Umar is seen carrying one of the corpses. 

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the arrests followed intelligence-led operations conducted between the night of January 17 and the early hours of January 18.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال