Security Scare : Two Prominent Schools Closed In Lagos

Following threats of attacks on schools in Ikeja by yet-to-be-identified persons, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Olohundare Jimoh, has ordered the deployment of police personnel, on a permanent basis, to the affected Grange School and Greensprings School (Anthony Campus).

The management of the affected schools located in Ikeja had, on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, ordered the temporary closure of the schools after receiving security threats via WhatsApp messages from an unknown number.

Announcing the temporary closure, the Head of Grange School, Richard McMahon, in a letter addressed to parents on Wednesday, said the school would not open on Thursday due to a “security-related concern.”

The letter dated January 21, 2026, read, “Earlier this evening, the school received a security-related concern. While there is no immediate danger, we have chosen to act responsibly by taking the matter seriously and putting all necessary safety measures in place.

“The school will use tomorrow (Thursday) to follow up fully with the appropriate authorities and receive official guidance.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remain our highest priority, and this temporary closure allows us to ensure that all protocols are properly observed.”

The school management said it would monitor developments, in conjunction with security agencies, to determine the reopening of the school.

On its part, the authorities of the Anthony Campus of Greensprings School also asked students who turned up for school on Thursday to return home while it assessed the security situation.

An official of the school confirmed that the assessment examinations scheduled for Thursday afternoon were aborted due to the closure directive.

The official added that it was uncertain how long the closure of the campus would last before normal academic activities resumed.

It was also gathered that a nearby school, Avi-Cenna International School, Ikeja, was considering a temporary closure.

However, in a statement on Thursday by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, the command said it had neutralised the threat to the schools within Ikeja.

The police declared the schools safe for continued academic and administrative activities after conducting a security sweep of the premises.

The statement read, “The Lagos State Police Command has once again demonstrated its commitment to the protection of lives and property following a swift, intelligence-led response to a security threat directed at some prominent private schools in Ikeja.

“On Tuesday, January 21, 2026, at about 4:00 pm, the Human Resources Manager and the Chief Security Officer of both schools, situated within Ikeja, independently reported at the Ikeja Divisional Headquarters that they received distress WhatsApp messages from the same unknown number.”

The statement also conveyed an order by the Commissioner of Police for the commencement of investigations to “trace, identify, and apprehend the sender(s) of the threat messages with a view to bringing them to justice in accordance with the law.”

It added that “combined teams of police personnel have been strategically deployed permanently to the affected schools to ensure round-the-clock safety of students, staff, and school facilities.”

The police detailed measures taken to address the threat, including the mobilisation of personnel, such as experts from the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear unit, the Rapid Response Squad, and other tactical teams, to the school premises for on-the-spot assessment and security reinforcement.

“A painstaking and comprehensive sweep of the entire school environment, including classrooms, administrative offices, halls, playgrounds, and surrounding premises, was conducted by the EOD-CBRN experts to rule out the presence of Improvised Explosive Devices or any other dangerous or suspicious materials.

“The operation yielded no explosive or hazardous devices, and the schools were consequently declared safe for continued academic and administrative activities. Combined teams of police personnel have been strategically deployed, on a permanent basis, to the affected schools to ensure round-the-clock safety of students, staff, and school facilities.”

The police, however, urged residents of Lagos State to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

“The Lagos State Police Command assures parents, guardians, school authorities, and the general public that the command remains proactive, responsive, and fully committed to maintaining peace, safety, and public order across the state,” the statement further read.

In the same vein, the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria urged schools to heighten security protocols and remain vigilant.

The association, however, said it had received assurances from the state government regarding safety in schools.

The statement read, “APEN has been in contact with Lagos State Government officials responsible for security regarding the safety of our schools. We have been assured that the situation surrounding the threat received by two schools is under control.

“Nevertheless, I recommend that we further strengthen and heighten security protocols across all our schools and remain vigilant.

“We will continue to monitor developments and keep APEN schools up to date with any information.”



