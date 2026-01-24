US Based Woman Die Inside Ethiopian Airlines Flight, Daughter Raises Alarm

Adiele Jacqueline has raised alarm over the death of her mother, Mrs. Patience Ngozi Adiele, who reportedly died onboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight en route from Abuja to the United States.

According to the family, the 70-year-old woman returned to Nigeria from the U.S. during the Christmas season to celebrate the holidays and her milestone birthday with loved ones. Mrs. Adiele, who had over a decade of experience travelling internationally between the UK and the U.S., boarded Ethiopian Airlines flights ET950 and ET500 on January 19, 2026, from Abuja, intending to return to the United States.

Tragically, she did not arrive at her destination alive. The family confirmed that she passed away onboard the aircraft on January 20, 2026.

Her daughter, Jacqueline, has accused the airline of failing to provide clear information surrounding the circumstances of her mother’s death. She is now appealing to fellow passengers who were on the same flight to come forward with any eyewitness accounts that could shed light on what transpired during the journey.

The family says they are seeking transparency, answers, and justice as they continue to mourn their loss.