FBI Arrest Former Olympian , Wanted Drug Baron Ryan Wedding





Ryan James Wedding, a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder allegedly behind one of the most violent drug trafficking organizations, was arrested Thursday night in Mexico, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Authorities believe Wedding, 44, is a member of the Sinaloa Cartel and had been hiding in Mexico for more than a decade while “running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation,” Patel said Friday in a post on X.

Patel said Wedding shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California to the United States and Canada.

“He went from an Olympic snowboarder to the largest narco-trafficker in modern times. He is a modern-day El Chapo, he is a modern-day Pablo Escobar, and he thought he could evade justice,” Patel said at a news conference, referring to the notorious leader of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel.

In March, he was added to the FBI’s ‘Ten Most Wanted” list of fugitives, and there was a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest and/or prosecution.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wedding was flown to the U.S., “where he will face justice.”

“Director Patel has worked tirelessly to bring fugitives to justice. We are grateful to our incredible Ambassador Ron Johnson and the Mexican authorities for assisting us in this case,” Bondi said in a post on X.

Wedding’s organization is responsible for shipping about 60 metric tons of cocaine through Southern California, Akil Davis, the assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, said at the news conference. He’s also accused of orchestrating “multiple murders of victims and government witnesses.”

One alleged victim was a federal witness who was supposed to testify against him. The witness was fatally shot at a restaurant after authorities said Wedding “placed a bounty” on his head and used a Canadian website to find the witness and his wife.

In November, a grand jury indictment was unsealed charging him in the death of the witness.

“We told you in November we would find Mr. Wedding. And today that day has arrived,” Davis told reporters.

The former athlete was charged in a September 2024 superseding indictment with attempted murder and other counts related to the alleged drug enterprise.

Court documents allege that Wedding’s crime spree began in 2008, six years after he represented Canada in the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Federal prosecutors said he traveled to San Diego with two other men to buy cocaine, according to the documents. The dealer the men had allegedly arranged to meet with was working undercover for the FBI. Wedding was arrested and found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine following a November 2009 trial. He was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and was released in December 2011, court records show.

Federal law enforcement said in the unsealed indictment that he founded his criminal drug enterprise after his release.

Authorities have arrested 36 people for their role in the organization, Davis said. The U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned 19 people, including Wedding.

More than 2,300 kilograms of cocaine, 44 kilograms of methamphetamine, 44 kilograms of fentanyl, eight firearms, and over $55 million of illicit assets have been seized in the investigation, said Jim McDonnell, Los Angeles Police Department Chief.

Last month, authorities in Mexico seized dozens of motorcycles worth an estimated $40 million that Wedding was believed to own. They also seized two Olympic medals, two vehicles, drugs, artwork and other items at various locations in Mexico City.

Davis said they are still seeking multiple other people and the State Department is offering a $2 million reward for information that leads to additional arrests.



