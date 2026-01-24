I Am Not For Sale...Kwankwaso Reacts To Kano Govenor's Defection To APC

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reaffirmed his commitment to his political ideals, declaring that he would not compromise his principles for personal gain.

His remarks came amid reports that Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, alongside several local government chairmen, some members of the House of Representatives and aides, resigned from the NNPP.

Addressing party supporters at his residence in Kano shortly after the governor’s resignation on Friday, Kwankwaso said his long-standing political struggle had always been aimed at the emancipation of ordinary Nigerians.

“I’m not for sale. Our political convictions keep me grounded. If I were in it for personal gain, I would have taken the easy route and you would be looking for me elsewhere, not in this place,” he said.

He noted that the Kwankwasiyya Movement had been sustained by shared values rather than material incentives.

“Our shared vision is what keeps me going. If I were motivated by greed, I would have taken the money and run, and you would not be here showing your support,” he added.

Kwankwaso also urged his supporters to begin early mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, cautioning against complacency.

“We need people like you who have sacrificed and stood by the truth. You should not relent, because one day, we will achieve our objectives,” he said.

Speaking on recent developments in Kano, the former presidential candidate stressed the need for immediate preparations.

“Going by what is happening in Kano today, we need to start preparing because there are people hell-bent on destroying what we built over time,” he stated.

Reaffirming his position, Kwankwaso assured his supporters of his resolve to remain steadfast.

“My mission is to always fight for the ordinary people. I will not compromise with those who exploit the masses,” he said.







