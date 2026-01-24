Don't Address Me As " Bro " , " My Blood " , Yoruba Youngest Oba Warns Friends

The palace of the Arujale-Ojime of Okeluse Kingdom, Ondo State, has issued a stern warning to the general public to stop addressing the 22-year-old traditional ruler, Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, with demeaning and inappropriate expressions.

Oba Akinghare ascended the throne in 2020 at age 16 after the death of his father, making him the youngest monarch in Yoruba land.





He graduated from secondary school in 2022.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 22, 2026, by the Chief of Staff to the monarch, Prince Adefemi Olorunfemi, the palace reiterated that everyone must strictly address the king as His Royal Majesty at all times, regardless of their status, age, or position in society.

According to him, addressing the monarch as “bro or blood” or other demeaning expressions will no longer be tolerated, warning that such actions will be met with strong and decisive measures.





He noted that the fact that Oba Akinghare is the youngest king in Yoruba land does not warrant disrespect.