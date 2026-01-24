Pastor Olukoya's Counsel Warns Blogger Maureen Badejo Over Defamation And Violation Of Restraining Order

Defamations of Olukoya: Lawyer Warns Maureen Badejo of contempt of UK court over violation of restraining order

In recent weeks Maureen Badejo has taken it upon herself to wage her false defamatory and malicious war on Dr Olukoya and MFM again.

Here we revisit the court order made against her in April 2021 and the consequences of her actions now.

During the court proceedings Ms Badejo had a full and fair opportunity to present evidence to support the allegations she had been circulating.

The Court found she was unable to produce any credible evidence. Court eventually determined that her claims were false and on 13 April 2021, Dr Olukoya and his wife Dr (Mrs) Folasade Olukoya obtained judgment in the High Court against Maureen Badejo.

The Court found in favour of the Olukoyas’ and, as part of the relief granted them was an INJUNCTION which restrains Maureen Badejo (the defendant) from repeating or republishing the false allegations she had made about Dr Olukoya.

The effect of the injunction is clear: Maureen Badejo is legally prohibited from continuing the same brutal false and defamatory campaign against Dr Olukoya that she pursued since 2020 until the Court Order was obtained. The order compelled her to stop.

Embarrassingly she was also ordered by the court to publish on her own social media channels a summary of the judgement as follows.

In October 2020 Dr Daniel Olukoya and Mrs Folashade Olukoya brought proceedings against Ms Maureen Badejo in defamation in relation to allegations of, amongst other things, dishonesty and sexual misconduct. Ms Badejo filed a defence alleging the allegations she had published were true.

In April 2021 that defence was struck out as disclosing no reasonable grounds for defending the claim and as an abuse of the courts process. In April 2021 Dr and Mrs Olukoya obtained summary judgment against Ms Badejo; an injunction was granted preventing Ms Badejo from publishing any of the allegations she had made against Dr Olukoya and Mrs Olukoya; and damages were ordered to be determined at a later date.

On 22 October 2021 the court determined the damages payable by Ms Badejo, and she was ordered to pay damages of £65,000 to Dr Olukoya and £35,000 to Mrs Olukoya as compensation for the wrong they have suffered.

Now suddenly Maureen Badejo is again trying to gain fame and publicity by maligning Dr Olukoyas name. She is repeating the same false allegations she made 5 years ago.

The very same allegations she had to publish an apology and the court injunction on her own social media, explaining why these were false. This is a serious breach of the Courts authority.

Despite the High Court judgment and the injunction now in place, Maureen Badejo has continued an ongoing campaign of false and malicious statements.

Dr Olukoyas legal team, who secured the judgment, have therefore written to Maureen Badejo to put her on formal notice that unless she stops and desists, pulls down the recent defamatory posts with apology, a formal proceeding for contempt will follow. She has been warned in clear terms that any continued repetition of the allegations, or any conduct that undermines or breaches the injunction, will be treated as a serious matter and that proceedings will be issued for contempt of court.

Contempt of court is not a mere technicality. It is a grave breach of the Courts authority and the rule of law. If established, it carries criminal sanctions, including fines and imprisonment. In short, this is no longer simply a question of reputational harm; it is now a question of compliance with a binding High Court order.

Dr Olukoya remains willing to see this brought to a proper end, but the position is equally clear: the judgment must be respected, the injunction must be obeyed, and it is time for Badejo to stop her unlawful campaign or face the consequences of her disobedience