TikTok Star Khaby Lame Sold Company For $900m

Khaby Lame, the world’s most-followed TikTok creator, has sold part of his company, Step Distinctive Limited, in a transaction valued at about $900 million.

This marks one of the largest commercialisation deals involving a global content creator.

The deal was disclosed by Rich Sparkle Holdings (ANPA.US), a U.S.-listed company, which announced the completion of its acquisition and a related strategic partnership tied to Khaby Lame’s commercial business.

Under the agreement, Rich Sparkle, through its operating partners, will hold exclusive rights to Khaby Lame’s global commercial operation, including brand partnerships, endorsements, and e-commerce for an initial 36-month period.

Rich Sparkle estimates that the integrated model combining traffic, operations, fulfilment, and technology could generate more than $4 billion in annual sales once fully deployed.

As part of the transaction, Khaby Lame will become a controlling shareholder in Rich Sparkle Holdings, moving beyond influencer partnerships into an equity-based role.

Rich Sparkle believes: “This is not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model.

We will perfectly combine Khaby Lame’s global influence with the ‘industrialized e-commerce operational capabilities’ validated by the team in the Chinese market.

This combination of ‘US-listed company platform + top global content IP + ultimate supply chain’ will create unprecedented value for shareholders.”

The commercial rollout will initially focus on the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, with implementation expected over the next 36 months. The project will be executed in partnership with Anhui Xiaoheiyang Network Technology Co. Ltd., a China-based content commerce operator.