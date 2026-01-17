Ugandan Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Escapes Arrest After Presidential Election ( Pictures)

Uganda opposition candidate Bobi Wine has escaped an arrest by the government few hours after the Presidential election

There have been speculations allover the social media that he has been arrested but he issued this statement on how he escaped after his house was besieged by Government forces

"Last night was very difficult at our home in Magere. The military and police raided us. They switched off power and cut off some of our CCTV cameras. There were helicopters hovering over.

I want to confirm that I managed to escape from them. Currently, I am not at home, although my wife and other family members remain under house arrest. I know that these criminals are looking for me everywhere, and I am trying my best to keep safe. I understand that there has been great concern and speculation regarding my whereabouts. Please understand this is the context of a nationwide internet shutdown. Given the commotion that happened at our house at night, and given that no one is allowed to access the house, our neighbours concluded that they had succeeded in abducting us and spread the news.

I reiterate our COMPLETE REJECTION of the fake results Byabakama is reading. In addition to the ballot stuffing, the military take-over of the election, the detention of our leaders and polling officials, and other electoral offences, their results have zero backing!

We condemn the murder of numerous citizens who have thus far attempted to peacefully demonstrate against the broad daylight thuggery. The people of Uganda have the right to protest in defence of their sovereign right to determine a government of their choice - not the kind of criminality we're witnessing.

Aside from the blatant theft of the presidential election, these criminals have employed various fraudulent techniques to usurp the will of the people in numerous constituencies across the country. NUP candidates are being targeted - even when they have 100% evidence that they won. This is absolute madness.

The PEOPLE OF UGANDA WILL ULTIMATELY WIN.

Note: Some of these pictures were taken last night and others today morning. "

Pictures of the invasion of his residence







