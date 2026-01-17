AFCON :Super Eagles Wins Bronze, Beats Egypt 4..2





The Super Eagles displayed composure throughout the match, closing out their tournament run with a hard-fought victory over Egypt, just a day before the final in Rabat.





Nigeria had earned their spot in the third-place match after a semifinal loss to hosts Morocco, falling short in a tense penalty shootout that followed extra time.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 2-4 on penalties at Casablanca’s Stade Mohammed V on Saturday to claim third place at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following a goalless third-place match.