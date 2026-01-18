AFCON : Senegal Players Raise Concerns Over Morocco's Underlying Antics As Finals Hold Today

Morocco has started with their tricks to destabilize Senegal with bad treatment, CAF has received complain of unfair treatment towards Senegal ahead of the Final on Sunday.

Training Venue Dispute:

The Teranga Lions have refused to train at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, citing security and privacy concerns. Senegal officials argue that Morocco, whose team is based directly opposite the facility, could easily monitor and record their training sessions.





As a result, Senegal has formally requested that CAF provide an alternative venue for their preparations to ensure the team can train without distractions or surveillance.

Ticketing Issues:

Senegal have also expressed dissatisfaction over ticket allocations.

The team was reportedly provided with only two VVIP tickets for the final and faced restrictions on purchasing additional premium tickets. despite these limitations, Senegal managed to secure:





🎟️300 tickets – Category 1





🎟️850 tickets – Category 2





🎟️1,700 tickets – Category 3

Even with this allocation, officials insist that the numbers fall far short of accommodating the large Senegalese fanbase currently in Morocco.

Security Concerns:

Upon arrival in Rabat, Senegal officials claim that security measures were inadequate, leaving players exposed to fans and creating an environment they describe as “not conducive” to focus and proper preparation ahead of a crucial match.