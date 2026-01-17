Police Reveals Identity Of Arrested Notorious Anambra Masquerade

The Anambra State Police Command has revealed a male suspect, Ifesinachi Ezeolu aged 28 years as the person inside the violent conduct displayed during the outing of a masquerade in Awgbu community. This follows widespread public concern and reports of assaults and intimidation of residents in the occasion.

The Command wishes to clearly state that the Nigeria Police Force respects and recognises the cultural and traditional practices of the people.

However, no cultural activity or belief system should be used as a cover to harass, assault, intimidate, or violate the fundamental human rights of citizens.





The Command also emphasizes that masquerade activities, like all public gatherings, must be conducted peacefully and within the confines of the law.

Therefore, any act capable of causing fear, injury, or public disorder will be promptly addressed.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing to identify and bring to justice other suspects who are linked to the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu reassures residents that the Command will continue to work with traditional rulers, community leaders, and stakeholders to promote peaceful cultural expressions, while ensuring the safety and rights of all individuals.



