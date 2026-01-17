How Movie Crew Member Died In on-set Explosion In Ogun

A film production crew has confirmed the death of a special effects artist, James Akaie, following an explosion during a filming session in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The incident was disclosed in a statement on his Instagram page on Friday by the producer and director of the film, James Abinibi, who described the development as tragic and deeply painful for the production team.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we confirm a tragic accident occurred on location in Abeokuta as filming was coming to a wrap, resulting in the death of our esteemed colleague and friend, James Akaie,” the statement read.

According to the production team, Akaie, a Special Effects and Pyrotechnics Artist, was involved in an unexpected explosion that occurred in a designated effects preparation area outside the main film set.

The statement explained that the explosion happened while Akaie was experimenting with an unauthorised pyrotechnic simulation involving a gas cylinder alongside two assistants.

“During a filming session, a sudden and unexpected explosion occurred in a designated effects preparation area outside of the film set where James was experimenting on an unauthorised pyrotechnic stimulation involving a gas cylinder alongside his two assistants,” Abinibi said.

Akaie was said to have sustained severe injuries and later died at the hospital, while the two assistants suffered fire burns.

“James succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. His two other assistants sustained some fire burns and were immediately taken to a specialist hospital where they received immediate attention and were later confirmed stable as they continue receiving treatment,” the statement added.

The producer said investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion, noting that the production team is cooperating with relevant authorities.

“The specific circumstances leading to the explosion are currently under a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities. We are cooperating fully with this investigation as we further conduct our own internal review,” Abinibi stated.

He added that the team would refrain from further details in respect of the victim’s family and the investigative process.

Outlining Akaie’s contributions, the producer described him as a passionate professional whose work left a lasting impact on the production.

“James was a brilliant and passionate Special Effects and Pyrotechnics Artist, whose creativity, dedication and love for his craft inspired everyone who worked with him,” he said.

Abinibi also appealed for privacy for the bereaved family and members of the crew as they mourn the loss.

“We will remember him not only for his exceptional skill but for the vibrant presence he brought to our set every day. We ask that the privacy of James’s family and our crew be respected as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the statement said.

The production team noted that further updates would be provided as investigations progress.



