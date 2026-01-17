How Donald Trump’s Visa Policy Trapped Us And Our Adopted Children In Nigeria...American Family

American couple, James and Kaylee Wilson, spoke on how a recent US policy restricting internationally adopted persons from coming into the country has left them stranded in Nigeria

Being together with our children matters more than comfort – Husband

Nigeria is known for its great people and places. Apart from these, what other reasons encouraged you to travel to the West African country?

For us, the main reason has always been adoption. We have always believed that God leads us where we are meant to be, especially when it comes to welcoming children into our family.

We didn’t decide to adopt from Nigeria because of the country itself, but because this is where two of our children were. We believe God told us to come here twice, and each time, it was for the purpose of bringing a child into our home.

Our hearts are open to wherever we are called. Whether it is Nigeria, Ghana, or anywhere else, what matters to us is finding children who need families and giving them a loving, stable home.

How would you describe the process of adopting a child?

Adoption is a very demanding process, no matter where you are adopting from. Even within the United States, families go through long background checks, interviews, and investigations.

International adoption is even more detailed and complicated. After 2020, governments became much more cautious about adoption, especially international adoption.

They want to be certain that every child being adopted is truly an orphan and that no family member has been wrongly separated from them. Our family went through many interviews and assessments from both the US and Nigerian governments.

They looked into our finances, our mental and emotional health, our marriage, and our ability to provide a safe home. We had to be cleared by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services before we were allowed to travel.

At the same time, the Nigerian government had to confirm that the child we were adopting had no other family options. It is stressful, but it is designed to protect the children.

The video I saw on your YouTube channel—you mentioned that President Donald Trump’s policy has made it impossible for your adopted child to return to the US. What do you want the President to do?

The way the presidential proclamation is written, it completely blocks adoption visas.

There are a few rare waivers, but those are only given when the case benefits the US government’s interests.

This is the first time in American history that adopted children have been banned from entering the country. Even during previous immigration bans, adopted children were always allowed to enter.

We are US citizens, and once our adopted children enter the United States, they automatically become citizens. There is no reasonable explanation for why adopted children should be treated this way.

If the policy does not change, what options are you considering?

We are praying and carefully considering all our options. We are trusting God to show us the next step. We never imagined that our own government would prevent us from bringing our baby home, but we still believe that God has a plan.

What encourages you to stay in Nigeria despite the economic challenges?

Our child is the reason. No matter how hard things become, our children are worth every sacrifice. Being together as a family matters more than comfort or convenience. Wherever we are together, that is where home is.

How do you sustain yourselves financially?

We both have online jobs based in the United States.

What Nigerian food do you like most?

Nigerian food is much spicier than what we are used to, but we are slowly getting used to it. Our daughter Eden, who is Nigerian, especially loves jollof rice and moi-moi, and she enjoys eating food from her home culture.

How have you adapted to Nigerian culture?

I tend to adapt faster than my wife because I handle most of the errands and interactions. Nigeria is a very lively place. People talk to you, greet you, and ask questions. It is very different from the quiet culture we are used to, but it is also very warm.

How do you feel when people stare at your family?

Sometimes it can be tiring, but most people are simply curious and friendly. We understand that our family looks different, and we know that our children may face similar attention as they grow older.

What religion do you practice?

We are Christians. We follow the Bible and try to live in a way that reflects the life and teachings of Jesus.

Where in Nigeria are you currently based?

We are living in Lagos.

How do you plan to return to the United States?

Our family is in God’s hands. We believe that He will finish what He started and make a way for us to return together safely and in His perfect timing.

Our adopted children worth fighting for – Wife

Can you tell us what a typical day looked like for your family in the US before coming to Nigeria?

We have sheep, a pet dog, chickens… we were just living our lives, working online, homeschooling our children. We saw Oluwatoyin’s photos in Feb 2024, and we knew God was highlighting them as the next child to join our family, so we started the adoption process.

When did you and your family come to Nigeria?

We spent an entire year preparing to come to Nigeria. It has been almost a year since we arrived. We first came to Nigeria in 2021, when we spent close to six months here during the process of adopting our daughter Eden, who is deaf.

That experience was our very first time in the country, and it introduced us not only to Nigerian culture, but also to what it would mean to build part of our family here.

This most recent time, when we returned to complete the adoption of our youngest child, Oluwatoyin, we arrived in March 2025, prepared for another long stay and another important chapter in our family’s story.

When you first came to Nigeria in 2021 to adopt Eden, what was that experience like?

Our first Nigerian adoption was in 2021, when Eden became our daughter. After that, we returned to the United States with her, but we always felt that our journey in Nigeria was not finished.

In 2025, we came back again because that was when we were led to adopt Oluwatoyin.

Besides Eden, could you share the story of your other adopted children and how they became part of your family?

We also have an older daughter named Emmanuella, who is 11 years old. She was adopted from Ghana in 2016 and was the first child we welcomed into our family through adoption.

Eden, who was adopted from Nigeria in 2021, is now 10 years old. We also have two biological children—Harriette, who is six, and Valor, who is two.

Our newest addition, Oluwatoyin, was adopted from Nigeria in 2025 and is also two years old. Each child has a different story, but together, they make one family.

You mentioned that both Valor and Oluwatoyin are two years old, yet you refer to Oluwatoyin as the youngest. Could you clarify the age difference between them—is it a matter of months, weeks, or days?

Valor (our son) is two years old. Oluwatoyin was born four days after Valor. They are both two years old. Oluwatoyin is four days younger than Valor. We have twin toddlers! It’s referred to as “artificial twinning.”

So, if I understand correctly, you have two children adopted from Nigeria?

Yes, that is correct. We have two children from Nigeria, one daughter from Ghana, and two biological children. That makes five children in total, all with different backgrounds, personalities, and stories, but all deeply loved and equally part of our family.

There was a video where your children reacted when a chicken was killed for food. How did you manage the culture shock when you first came to Nigeria?

Our children were not afraid, but they were surprised. They had never seen an animal prepared for food in that way before. For me, it was not strange because I grew up on a farm in the US, where we often raised and prepared our own food.

Nigeria has many cultural differences from what we are used to, but our children adjusted very well. We explained things to them and helped them understand what they were seeinh

What makes the biggest difference is that they are always with us as a family, so even when something is unfamiliar, they still feel safe and supported.

Are your children in school?

We homeschool them. This allows us to keep their education consistent even while living in another country. At the same time, being in Nigeria is also part of their learning experience because they are exposed to new cultures, people, and ways of life.

How did you get your husband’s support to adopt internationally?

We believe that God adopted us into His family, and that belief shapes how we see other children. If God welcomed us, then how could we turn away children who need homes? To us, every child has the same value and deserves love and care.

Have you been under pressure from relatives to come back home?

Our families understand our situation. They pray for us, support us, and trust that we are doing what we believe is right for our children. Both our families are very excited to meet our new baby Oluwatoyin someday.

How do you hope your story impacts other families?

We are also hoping that our family’s story inspires other families in Nigeria to consider adoption and see the joy and blessing that it can bring.

What advice would you give to other families affected by President Donald Trump’s ban?

Don’t lose hope, don’t become discouraged. God is not surprised, and He has a plan in all of this. Our children are worth fighting for.





