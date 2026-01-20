Tinubu Condemns Killing of Woman, Six Children In Kano, Orders Full Probe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children in the Chiranci area of Kano State, describing the act as barbaric, inhumane, and utterly condemnable.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, the President expressed deep outrage over the killings, noting that such an act runs contrary to the values of humanity, culture, and religion. He commiserated with the bereaved family and the people of Kano State, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

President Tinubu commended the Nigerian Police Force for the swift arrest of the principal suspects linked to the crime and directed that a thorough investigation be carried out. He further ordered that all those found culpable be prosecuted without delay to ensure justice is served.

