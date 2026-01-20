PDP, Police Bicker Over Alleged Abduction Of 163 Christian Worshippers In Kaduna

Confusion yesterday trailed the alleged kidnapping of over 163 worshippers by terrorists in three churches in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The churches, including ECWA and Cherubim and Seraphim, were said to have been attacked on Sunday by the terrorists who shot sporadically to scare away residents before swooping on the worshippers.

While chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 19 Northern states, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, confirmed that over 170 worshippers were abducted in the three churches, the Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Police Force and the chairman of the local government area said no such kidnapping happened.

But residents said the terrorists carried out the coordinated attacks on three churches in the Kurmin Wali community during Sunday services.

They said the attackers, who arrived in large numbers, struck almost simultaneously, encircling worship centres and whisking away congregants into nearby forests.

Local sources also said the attackers arrived in large numbers, firing shots to scare residents before rounding up worshippers, including women and youths.

A few victims, mainly the elderly, were later said to have been released, while the majority remained in captivity.

Confirming the attack yesterday, Rev. Hayab, who described it as sad, said: “I don’t like talking about the figures but what I got from the area is that 172 were said to have been abducted and nine managed to escape, with the remaining 163 people still with the abductors.

“It’s a very tough and sad thing but we will not give up. The security agencies and the government are making effort towards restoration of peace in Kaduna and we are happy with it.

“Whatever is the reason, we are not going to give up. We want to work with the security agencies and government to ensure that these people return safely.

“We know the efforts that have been put in place by security and the government to ensure that there’s restoration of peace, so we cannot be accusing people.

“If they (bandits) are doing it to provoke anger, they will be surprised. We’ll get our people back just as others have been coming back these days. These people will come back.’’

Nobody was kidnapped in Kajuru, say Police, LG boss

Also contacted for confirmation yesterday, Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Rabiu, dismissed the reports as false, describing them as fabrications by conflict entrepreneurs bent on disrupting peace in the state.

Rabiu, who spoke to journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, challenged those peddling the claims to produce the names and details of any alleged victim. “The story is a mere falsehood. Anyone who claims people were kidnapped should come forward with names and particulars,” the police commissioner said, warning that purveyors of rumours will face the full wrath of the law.

Also speaking, the chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Mr. Dauda Madaki, said security agencies swiftly moved to the area, following the reports but found no evidence of any attack.

“When I heard the rumour, I mobilised the police and other security forces to Kurmin Wali. We visited the church where the so-called kidnap was said to have occurred and found no trace of any incident,” Madaki said.

According to him, the village head, Mai Dan Zaria, as well as the youth leader of the community, Bernard Bona, both confirmed that no such attack took place.

“I have asked those making the claim to provide a list of the kidnapped persons. Till now, no one has come forward with a single name,” the council chairman added, alleging that the rumour was sponsored by individuals unhappy with the relative peace in Kajuru.

Madaki urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, advising them to report suspicious movements and rumour mongers to security agencies.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Sule Shuaibu, SAN, said investigations, including engagements with the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and other religious leaders, confirmed that the reports were unfounded.

“What was circulated in the public space was completely false,” Shuaibu said, reaffirming that Kaduna State government has zero tolerance for criminality.

Efforts to get Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, to confirm the attack proved abortive as calls and messages to his mobile phone remained unanswered at press time.

Reacting to the abduction of worshippers, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, described it as a grave indictment of the security architecture of the Federal Government.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ini Ememobong, expressed deep sympathy to the families of the victims, noting that the incident has plunged many households into agony and uncertainty.

The PDP lamented that the recurring attacks on worship centres, irrespective of religious affiliation, reflect the Federal Government’s inability to safeguard the constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of worship.

It said: “Nigerians must not live in fear when going to churches or mosques to worship. The entrenchment of such brazen criminality under this administration is totally unacceptable.

“Insecurity cannot be solved by propaganda. The pain of families affected by these tragedies will always speak louder than any image management efforts.

“The Tinubu administration must demonstrate that Nigerian lives matter through immediate action, not empty promises.”







