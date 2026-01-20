I Want To Lead Super Eagles To 2027 AFCON..Coach Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has declared his ambition to lead Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations title at the 2027 finals, following the team’s impressive third-place finish at AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

Chelle oversaw a highly encouraging tournament for Nigeria, with the Super Eagles earning widespread praise for their exciting, attack-minded football.

The Super Eagles performance at the just concluded AFCON has led to the NFF confirming that Eric Chelle will be allowed to continue as Super Eagles coach.

The three-time African champions ended the competition as the tournament’s top scorers, netting 14 goals, while also showing defensive solidity by not conceding from open play throughout the knockout stages.

Nigeria’s blend of intensity, creativity, and discipline under Chelle marked a significant turnaround and raised optimism about the team’s long-term prospects. The Malian tactician believes the foundation laid in Morocco can propel the Super Eagles to continental glory in two years’ time.

The AFCON 2027 finals will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, and Chelle is already eyeing redemption on East African soil.

Reflecting on the Morocco campaign, Chelle admitted to mixed emotions but expressed pride in his players’ achievements.

“It’s pride. It’s a relief,” Chelle told Canal+ Sport Afrique. “I went to see my mom and dad and told them I was coming back with the AFCON trophy. Mom, Dad, sorry, I’m only coming back with third place, but that’s already exceptional for me.”

He also praised Morocco’s organisation of the tournament and highlighted the unity within his squad.

“It was extraordinary. And we’ll meet again in two years, and God willing, I’ll bring that trophy home,” he added.

With renewed belief and a clear vision, Chelle’s focus is firmly fixed on turning promise into silverware at AFCON 2027.



